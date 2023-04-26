Sims (1-0) blew the save but picked up the win Wednesday against Texas. He struck out two over a scoreless inning.

Sims came on in relief in the ninth inning after Ian Gibault departed with runners on first and second and no outs. He'd allow a sacrifice fly to Brad Miller, tieing the game 3-3, before recording a pair of strikeouts to avoid further damage. Sims has made four appearances this season without allowing a run, striking out four in 3.2 innings. Sims is arguably the Reds' best option in the bullpen behind Alexis Diaz, though he doesn't have a clear path towards fantasy relevance.