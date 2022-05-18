Sims (back) has yet to resume a throwing program and won't return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible May 26, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims was placed on the injured list last week due to a bulging disc in his back and has remained shut down from throwing since landing on the shelf. The 28-year-old is now likely to be out until at least early June, and a specific return timeline is unlikely to come into focus until he's cleared to start a throwing program.