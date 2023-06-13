Weaver did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Weaver walked a season-high four batters Monday and has given up 13 runs over his past three starts (13.1 innings) after tossing 6.1 scoreless innings versus St. Louis on May 25. The veteran sports an ugly 6.23 ERA, but his 1.46 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB over 10 starts (52 innings) is encouraging. The Reds are dealing with numerous injuries to their starting rotation, so despite his struggles, Weaver's spot figures to be pretty secure moving forward. However, things don't get any easier for the right-hander, as his next start is scheduled during the finale of a three-game weekend series in Houston.