Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since joining the Reds on July 31 after being acquired from the Athletics, Andujar is slashing a sizzling .358/.414/.623 with three home runs in his first 17 games with his new team. He should continue to occupy a prominent spot in the heart of the lineup whenever he starts, but Andujar will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Reds use Austin Hays at designated hitter and Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl and Nolevi Marte at the outfield spots.