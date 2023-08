Siani is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The move is not yet official, but Siani will be added to the 26-man roster to replace Stuart Fairchild (concussion). Siani has put together a .228/.344/.354 slash line with nine home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 63 runs scored over 108 matchups for the Bats in 2023.