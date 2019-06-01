Howard (undisclosed) threw two innings in his debut with Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one.

Howard was sidelined by an undisclosed injury for nearly all of the first two months of the 2019 season. The Reds' first-round pick in 2014 (19th overall), Howard has been a disappointment so far in his career, but he had a decent run at Double-A last season (3.00 ERA in 18 innings) and will look to build on that progress while working out of the Chattanooga bullpen. He's a long shot to reach the majors this year.