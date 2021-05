Howard, the Reds' first-round pick in 2014, is pitching in relief at Double-A Chattanooga and has two good outings so far, hitting 97 mph on the radar while commanding his slider, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This is Howard's first game action since 2019, when he was released by the Reds at Chattanooga. Expectations for Howard are pretty low, but it's not out of the question that he could ultimately carve out of a role in the Reds' bullpen later this summer.