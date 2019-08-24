Reds' Nick Senzel: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Senzel is not in Saturday's lineup against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel will get a day off after starting seven of the team's past eight games. He's struggled a bit in that stretch, collecting four hits in 29 at-bats. Phillip Ervin will enter the lineup in his place and bat eighth.

