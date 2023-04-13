Senzel (toe) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Will Benson has been optioned out by the Reds in a corresponding roster move. Senzel tallied a homer and two doubles during his seven-game minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville and has a path to regular playing time in the Reds' outfield. But the 27-year-old former top prospect has mostly been unproductive in the majors over the last handful of seasons.
