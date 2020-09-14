Senzel (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Monday and will serve as the 29th man for the day's doubleheader against Pittsburgh.

While Senzel is just the extra man for now, he'll presumably remain on the roster going forward, with another player getting optioned. He's been out for exactly a month for a reason that has never been explicitly stated, though his absence came at the same time that an undisclosed person in the Reds' organization tested positive for COVID-19. He should be the team's primary center fielder going forward and will look to build on his solid .244/.327/.489 slash line from his first 14 games of the season.