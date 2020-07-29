Senzel and teammate Mike Moustakas plan to appeal to a select panel of league and union representatives Wednesday regarding their MLB-mandated absences as a result of their self-reported COVID-19 symptoms, C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Though both players have been held out of action since reporting their symptoms, neither has received a positive result on multiple COVID-19 tests, leaving both to believe they should be eligible to play for the Reds. Senzel and Moustakas' teammate, Nick Castellanos, relayed after Tuesday's game against the Cubs that both are unable to play until Thursday due to the current protocols in place, but a favorable ruling by the league and union committee Wednesday could expedite their returns.