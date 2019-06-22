Reds' Nick Senzel: Available off bench

Senzel (headache) is expected to be available off the bench Saturday against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A headache forced Senzel to leave Friday's contest, a particular worry for a player who has missed time due to vertigo in the past. The issue doesn't appear to be particularly serious this time around, and it doesn't sound as though Senzel will miss too much more time.

