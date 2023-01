Senzel (toe) signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the Reds on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Senzel's 2022 season ended in September with a fractured toe which later required surgery when it didn't heal properly. His status for the start of spring training is in question and it's fair to wonder at this point whether a breakout will ever happen for the former No. 2 overall pick.