Reds' Nick Senzel: Back in action Monday
Senzel is starting at second base and hitting second for Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Senzel was scratched from Sunday's lineup after exiting Saturday's game with a shoulder injury, but it turns out the Bats were just playing it safe with the highly-regarded prospect. The 22-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the minor injury, as he was hitting a respectable .264/.346/.431 with two homers and two stolen bases through 18 games.
