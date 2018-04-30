Senzel is starting at second base and hitting second for Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Senzel was scratched from Sunday's lineup after exiting Saturday's game with a shoulder injury, but it turns out the Bats were just playing it safe with the highly-regarded prospect. The 22-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the minor injury, as he was hitting a respectable .264/.346/.431 with two homers and two stolen bases through 18 games.