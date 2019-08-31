Reds' Nick Senzel: Back in lineup

Senzel (illness) is starting in center field and hitting fifth in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Senzel has been under the weather recently but is feeling well enough to rejoin the starting for the second half of Saturday's twin bill. He'll look to end a rough month of August (.191/.240/.309 with three home runs and five steals) on a high note as he faces right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon in his return to action.