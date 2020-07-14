Senzel (elbow) will play in the Reds' intrasquad game Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel had been on the shelf for a few days with a hyperextended elbow, but the injury was never considered serious. He should be ready to fill a major role in a crowded Reds outfield this season, as he's now past both the minor elbow issue and the shoulder surgery that he underwent back in September.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Day-to-day with hyperextended elbow•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Considered fully healthy•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: 'Full go' when season resumes•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Optimistic about rehab progress•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Leading off in spring debut•
-
Reds' Nick Senzel: Slated to DH on Thursday•