Senzel (elbow) will play in the Reds' intrasquad game Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel had been on the shelf for a few days with a hyperextended elbow, but the injury was never considered serious. He should be ready to fill a major role in a crowded Reds outfield this season, as he's now past both the minor elbow issue and the shoulder surgery that he underwent back in September.

