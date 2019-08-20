Reds' Nick Senzel: Back in Tuesday's lineup

Senzel (elbow) is starting in center field and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Padres.

He was scratched from Monday's lineup with a sore elbow after getting plunked in Sunday's contest, but it seems it was just a bruise, so he only misses the one game. Senzel is hitting .197 with two home runs and one steal in 17 games this month.

