Reds' Nick Senzel: Battling minor hamstring problem
Senzel is dealing with hamstring tightness but is expected to return to game action Thursday or Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be a significant threat to Senzel's quest for an Opening Day roster spot, but the Reds will want him getting as much game time as possible as he tries to quickly learn center field. It remains unclear whether or not the Reds will find a reason to keep Senzel in the minors for a few weeks to earn an extra year of team control. If the hamstring issue lingers longer than expected, that could theoretically provide the team a ready-made excuse, but an absence of just a day or two should be largely irrelevant.
