Play

Reds' Nick Senzel: Beginning activities in January

Senzel (shoulder) is on track to begin hitting and throwing during the second week of January, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel went under the knife at the end of September to repair his right labrum, though his rehab appears to be right on track. Assuming he's given the green light to start baseball activities in January, he'll be well on his way to beginning the season with a clean bill of health.

More News
Our Latest Stories