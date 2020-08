Senzel went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI Thursday against the Pirates.

Senzel connected for his second home run of the season, taking Trevor Williams deep in the fourth inning for a two-run homer. Two frames earlier, he had delivered an RBI single to drive in the Reds' first run of the contest. Through 49 plate appearances, Senzel has maintained a solid .262/.333/.524 line.