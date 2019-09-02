Reds' Nick Senzel: Blasts 12th homer
Senzel went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk in a doubleheader split against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Senzel was shut down in Game 1 but made his only hit of the twin bill count in Game 2, smashing a 422-foot homer to left field in the fifth inning to knot the score at three. The rookie has put together a promising but unspectacular first season, slashing .255/.316/.429 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and 14 steals in 99 games.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...