Reds' Nick Senzel: Blasts 12th homer

Senzel went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and a walk in a doubleheader split against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Senzel was shut down in Game 1 but made his only hit of the twin bill count in Game 2, smashing a 422-foot homer to left field in the fifth inning to knot the score at three. The rookie has put together a promising but unspectacular first season, slashing .255/.316/.429 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and 14 steals in 99 games.