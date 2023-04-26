Senzel went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's win over Texas.

Senzel smacked a two-run home run off Jonathan Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth, his first longball of the season, giving the Reds a 5-3 win and a sweep of the Rangers. Senzel also logged a base hit in the fifth inning before stealing his second bag of the year. He was initially scheduled to get Wednesday's game off, though Sentzel took over at third base when Wil Myers (illness) was scratched. The 28-year-old Sentzel is now 5-for-8 with four RBI in his last two games. He's slashing .227/.292/.318 with seven RBI and eight runs scored through 48 plate appearances.