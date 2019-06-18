Reds' Nick Senzel: Bumped to fifth in order
Senzel will start in center field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Astros, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Senzel had led off in each of his starts dating back to May 8, but manager David Bell will at least temporarily pull the plug on the rookie in the table-setting role and instead give Jesse Winker a spin atop the lineup. It's unclear if Bell merely wants to get a more seasoned option in Winker to try and ignite the offense against Houston ace Justin Verlander or if Senzel is being penalized for his poor production of late. The 23-year-old has managed a lowly .265 on-base percentage so far this month, though he has racked up eight extra-base hits in 12 games.
