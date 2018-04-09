Reds' Nick Senzel: Call-up not imminent
Senzel is unlikely to be called up immediately to replace the injured Eugenio Suarez (thumb), the Reds' official site reports.
Suarez fractured his right thumb Sunday when he was hit by a pitch. Senzel, a highly-rated prospect, plays third base and has reached Triple-A, but it's unlikely that he's called up immediately to replace Suarez. He isn't yet on the Reds' 40-man roster, and the team will want to keep him in the minors until at least Saturday in order to retain an extra year of team control. There's a chance he gets called up Saturday, though with just three games played at the Triple-A level, the team may elect to keep him in the minors for a little while longer.
