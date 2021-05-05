Senzel (shoulder) will start in center field and bat sixth Wednesday against the White Sox.
Senzel was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the White Sox, but that was mostly for precautionary purposes while he managed a sore shoulder. The injury is apparently only a minor concern for Senzel, who should see the bulk of the work in center field over Tyler Naquin now that his bat has begun to wake up. Over his last 10 games, Senzel is slashing .303/.385/.424 with a home run and a 5:4 BB:K.