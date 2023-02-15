Senzel is back to full health following offseason toe surgery and will enter spring training as the frontrunner for the Reds' starting center fielder role, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "If he's healthy, he's going to play," Bell said Tuesday. "What I told Nick is get yourself ready to play center, but also as our team settles in, we are going to move him around a little bit, let him play some infield, prepare him to play corner positions in the outfield, so we have some flexibility there."

Senzel may be facing a make-or-break season with the Reds, as he could find himself off the 40-man roster if he's unable to solidify himself as the everyday center fielder or emerge as a useful bench piece. Through parts of his first four seasons in the big leagues, Senzel has managed a lowly .240/.303/.360 slash line in 1,036 plate appearances while missing extensive time with an assortment of injuries. In an effort to jumpstart his career, Senzel told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that he'll be experimenting with a swing change in spring training, so his results during Cactus League play may be worth keeping an eye on.