Senzel (illness) announced on his personal Twitter page Wednesday that he'd been cleared to return to the field.

Seznel and teammate Mike Moustakas had been out of action for the past few days due to an illness, but neither player ever tested positive for COVID-19. They had to appeal a panel of league and union representatives to be allowed back on the field, but they've evidently been successful, so both could return to the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cubs.