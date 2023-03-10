Senzel (toe) is on track to make his Cactus League debut early next week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel has had some setbacks with his running as he works his way back from two surgeries on his fractured left big toe. However, he's made nice progress of late and Reds manager David Bell said Friday that Senzel's batting practice has been the best he's ever seen it. He would seem to still be a question mark for Opening Day, but if Senzel can keep moving in the right direction he's got a shot to avoid an injured list stint.