Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that he anticipates Senzel (knee) will return from the 10-day injured list in mid-July, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds will wrap up their first-half schedule July 11, so the team is presumably hopeful that Senzel will be ready to go after the All-Star break. Senzel is just over a week removed from undergoing arthroscopic surgery to clean out cartilage in his left knee.