According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Reds are considering promoting Senzel for his major-league debut as soon as Friday.

The timing makes sense if the Reds want their top prospect to debut in front of a home crowd that night against the Giants, as the team's next home series won't start until May 14. An ankle issue delayed Senzel's start to the season with Triple-Louisville and cut into his chances to learn center field, but he's reportedly adjusted well to the position. He's hitting .296 with a homer through six games.