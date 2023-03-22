Senzel (toe) is listed as a reserve on the Reds' roster for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds haven't confirmed that Senzel will definitely play in the game, but he does appear poised to make his Cactus League debut. Senzel has been slow-played this spring while working his way back from a couple surgeries on his fractured toe and seemingly hasn't progressed as quickly as hoped. However, he's game-ready now and while he'll begin the season on the injured list, a return at some point in April looks likely.