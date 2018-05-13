Reds' Nick Senzel: Could return before end of May
Senzel (vertigo) could return to action for Triple-A Louisville in roughly two weeks, freelance journalist Jason Linden reports.
The exact phrasing was that Senzel is about a week behind Phillip Ervin (undisclosed), who is expected to be back in action next weekend. This would mean that Senzel could return around May 25. It is unclear how this latest vertigo scare will impact the Reds' decision to promote their top prospect to the big leagues this season, and it may have no effect on such a decision. Senzel was hitting .271/.351/.459 with three home runs and three steals in 97 plate appearances prior to exiting a May 3 game with dizziness.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...