Senzel (vertigo) could return to action for Triple-A Louisville in roughly two weeks, freelance journalist Jason Linden reports.

The exact phrasing was that Senzel is about a week behind Phillip Ervin (undisclosed), who is expected to be back in action next weekend. This would mean that Senzel could return around May 25. It is unclear how this latest vertigo scare will impact the Reds' decision to promote their top prospect to the big leagues this season, and it may have no effect on such a decision. Senzel was hitting .271/.351/.459 with three home runs and three steals in 97 plate appearances prior to exiting a May 3 game with dizziness.