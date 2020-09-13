Manager David Bell said Senzel (undisclosed) could return from the injured list for Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A return Monday would be exactly a month since the 25-year-old last played in a game, so he would likely only play one of the two games. The team never provided an official reason for Senzel's absence, though it occurred when the team was unable to play following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the organization.