Senzel went 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

The bottom of the Reds' order was a wrecking ball Tuesday, as Senzel, Jonathan India and Tucker Barnhart combined for nine hits, nine runs and seven RBI from the 6-7-8 spots. The three hits were the first of the season for Senzel but he has drawn four walks through five games, giving him an early .273/.467/.273 slash line.