Reds' Nick Senzel: Day off Monday

Senzel will sit Monday against the Pirates.

Senzel sits for the second time in four games, though his absence Monday seems to be a routine one, as there hasn't been any indication that the dizziness which kept him out of action Friday remains a problem. Jesse Winker will slide over to center field in his absence, with Josh VanMeter starting in left.

