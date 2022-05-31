site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
May 31, 2022
at
2:41 pm ET
Senzel will sit Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Senzel owns a .545 OPS in seven games since his return from the COVID-19 injured list, though that actually represents an improvement on the .530 OPS he posted in 17 games prior to his absence. Albert Almora will start in center field in his absence.
