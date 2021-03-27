Senzel is dealing with a mild groin strain but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear when Senzel sustained the injury, but he isn't in Saturday's spring lineup against the Cubs. However, general manager Nick Krall didn't sound too concerned about the issue and said that he doesn't expect Senzel to miss time to begin the regular season. Senzel will serve as the starting center fielder for the Reds if he's healthy in time for Opening Day.