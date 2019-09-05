Reds' Nick Senzel: Dealing with shoulder soreness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Phillies with right shoulder soreness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel was scratched about an hour prior to first pitch and the nature of the injury was previously unknown. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Phillip Ervin or Brian O'Grady figure to see added time in center field should Senzel be forced to miss additional games.