Reds' Nick Senzel: Dealing with sore thumb
Senzel is not in the lineup Sunday due to a sore right thumb, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Equirer reports.
Senzel is on the bench for the second straight contest, so the thumb issue helps explain his absence. Manager David Bell indicated it's not a serious concern and said, "I'd say it's more of a combination and just continuing to give him a little bit more time to work through some things." Phillip Ervin is starting in center field in his place.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...