Reds' Nick Senzel: Dealing with sore thumb

Senzel is not in the lineup Sunday due to a sore right thumb, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Equirer reports.

Senzel is on the bench for the second straight contest, so the thumb issue helps explain his absence. Manager David Bell indicated it's not a serious concern and said, "I'd say it's more of a combination and just continuing to give him a little bit more time to work through some things." Phillip Ervin is starting in center field in his place.