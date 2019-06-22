Reds' Nick Senzel: Departs with headache

Senzel exited Friday's game against the Brewers due to a headache, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel was pulled from the contest in the fourth inning, and it was later revealed that he left with a headache. The Reds are likely exercising caution with the young center fielder, who's dealt with vertigo in the past.

