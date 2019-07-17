Reds' Nick Senzel: Downplays injury

Senzel (hamstring) thinks he'll be ready to go for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs with an apparent hamstring injury, though the youngster didn't seem overly concerned about the issue. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener.

