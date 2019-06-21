Reds' Nick Senzel: Drives in three runs

Senzel went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a walk during Thursday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Senzel picked up an RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and later added a two-run home run in the seventh. He has been quite productive of late, totaling nine RBI, three home runs, and five runs scored over his last eight games. Senzel seems to be reacting positively to his move to fifth in the order and has the potential to be a useful fantasy piece.