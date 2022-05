Senzel will start in center field and bat third in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Senzel was initially scheduled to get Tuesday off, but he'll stay in the lineup for the series opener in Boston after left fielder Tommy Pham was scratched due to left calf discomfort. In his seven games since being reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list May 23, Senzel has gone 6-for-27 with no extra-base hits or steals, four walks, four runs and two RBI.