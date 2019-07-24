Reds' Nick Senzel: Exits in first inning

Senzel exited Wednesday's game against the Brewers after singling in the top of the first inning, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

He returned Monday from a hamstring injury, so it's possible that he just re-aggravated that injury. Phillip Ervin replaced him as a pinch runner and should stick in the game as the center fielder. The Reds have an off day Thursday.

