Reds' Nick Senzel: Exits in pain
Senzel left Saturday's game for Triple-A Louisville with a wrist or shoulder injury, John Wagner of the Toledo Blade reports.
Senzel landed awkwardly on his left wrist after diving for a ball and rolled in pain. He left the game with what appeared to be either a wrist or a shoulder injury. One of the top prospects in baseball, Senzel was perhaps nearing a big-league promotion as the date to secure an extra year of team control has already passed, though there was no indication that a promotion was imminent. It's not yet clear how this injury will affect his timeline.
