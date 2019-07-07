Reds' Nick Senzel: Exits Sunday's contest

Senzel was removed from Sunday's game against the Indians with an apparent right leg injury, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel collided with the outfield wall during the first inning Sunday and was unable to remain in the game. The 24-year-old initially stayed in and walked in the bottom of the frame, but he was removed prior to the second inning. The specifics of the injury should be revealed as he is further evaluated.