Senzel was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel made a diving catch in the top of the fourth inning and appeared to be hindered after the play. He wasn't immediately removed from the game, but Tyler Naquin entered the contest as a pinch hitter in his place in the bottom of the fourth. The nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known, and it's unclear whether the 25-year-old will be forced to miss additional time. Prior to his departure, Senzel went 0-for-1 with one strikeout.