Senzel was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs due to hamstring tightness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel started in center field Sunday and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout prior to being replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth inning. He's considered day-to-day for now, but Albert Almora would likely be in line for increased at-bats if Senzel is forced to miss additional time.