Senzel exited Thursday's game against the Rockies with an undisclosed injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel hit the outfield wall trying to track down a fly ball in the first inning. He remained in the contest for an additional inning, but Shogo Akiyama replaced him as a pinch-hitter in the third frame. Though no specifics were given, the news is concerning given Senzel's lengthy history of injury.