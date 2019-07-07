Reds' Nick Senzel: Expected back after All-Star break

Senzel (ankle) is expected to be ready to play following the All-Star break, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel departed Sunday's clash with a right ankle sprain, but he doesn't appear to be facing an extended absence. Cincinnati's starting center fielder will get the next four days off to recover until Friday's matchup with the Rockies, so the hope is that he'll be ready to roll for the series opener.